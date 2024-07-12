GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR ran BRS like a corporate company: Danam Nagender

Published - July 12, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress from BRS and also contested from the Secunderabad LS seat on behalf of the Congress, claimed that BRS would be empty soon and only four MLAs would remain in the party.

Mr. Nagender said that BRS ill-treated its MLAs when it was in power and MLAs rarely got an appointment with party working president K.T. Rama Rao and were forced to wait for hours even after taking an appointment.

“KTR ran the BRS office like a corporate company. BRS MLAs were eager to join the Congress as the party offers freedom and self-respect unlike BRS,” he said.

Mr. Nagender also alleged that some MLAs and Ministers in the BRS government made hundreds of crores illegally and he would reveal all those details soon. The benamis of K T Rama Rao looted thousands of crores and they would be exposed soon. He claimed that Mr. Rama Rao was trying to stop the BRS MLAs flow into Congress giving them false hopes that BRS would come back to power within six months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.