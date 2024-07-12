KTR ran BRS like a corporate company: Danam Nagender

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress from BRS and also contested from the Secunderabad LS seat on behalf of the Congress, claimed that BRS would be empty soon and only four MLAs would remain in the party.

Mr. Nagender said that BRS ill-treated its MLAs when it was in power and MLAs rarely got an appointment with party working president K.T. Rama Rao and were forced to wait for hours even after taking an appointment.

“KTR ran the BRS office like a corporate company. BRS MLAs were eager to join the Congress as the party offers freedom and self-respect unlike BRS,” he said.

Mr. Nagender also alleged that some MLAs and Ministers in the BRS government made hundreds of crores illegally and he would reveal all those details soon. The benamis of K T Rama Rao looted thousands of crores and they would be exposed soon. He claimed that Mr. Rama Rao was trying to stop the BRS MLAs flow into Congress giving them false hopes that BRS would come back to power within six months.