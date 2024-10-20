KTR questions silence of ryots’ bodies, Left parties on govt. ‘betrayal’ of farmers

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has questioned the ‘silence’ of the Left parties and farmers’ organisations, despite the Congress Government ‘betraying’ farmers and farm workers by denying them the enhanced investment support of ₹15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa and ₹12,000 yearly assistance, respectively.

Speaking to party ranks of Ibrahimpatnam constituency, gathered under the leadership of former MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy as part of ‘Alai-Balai’ on the city outskirts on Sunday, working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao said that Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao had made it amply clear on Saturday that the government was likely to extend Rythu Bharosa support to farmers from Rabi season. So for the Kharif season the government would not pay the investment support.

On protests of Group I job aspirants against GO 29, he said that the mainstream media in the State was not covering incidents objectively but social media was disseminating information as it was happening. It was Congress bigwig Rahul Gandhi, then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and others who visited Ashok Nagar last year before the Assembly elections and assured that 2 lakh posts would be filled within a year of coming to power.

Mr. Rama Rao claimed that it was almost 10 months now and the government had not filled even one job by giving a fresh notification. All the jobs filled since December 7 last year were recruitment tests conducted during the previous BRS government. Congress Government had betrayed every section to which the party had made promises before the elections.

From giving 10 grams gold to girls of poor families on their marriage along with financial support given under Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak scheme to distribution of scooters to college girls from poor families, the list of unkept promises was very long, he said.