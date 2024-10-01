KTR promises to wage legal battle for people facing displacement due to HYDRAA actions

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been making the people of Hyderabad and its surroundings, particularly the poor and middle class families dwelling around water bodies and nalas, spend sleepless nights ahead of the Bathukamma and Dasara festivities as they are living in fear of HYDRAA bulldozers, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged.

Interacting with residents of Thulasinagar in the Golnaka area of Amberpet constituency — who are facing displacement as part of the Musi Development Project — here on Tuesday along with legislators K. Venkatesh Yadav, T. Srinivas Yadav, P. Kaushik Reddy and others, he said the BRS would not keep quiet on any attempts of the government to demolish the shelters of the poor and middle class living there for decades, and construct malls as part of Musi beautification.

He stated that the government was planning to throw about one lakh families onto the roads with the demolition drive in the name of Musi project. He suggested that the government construct another 2 lakh double-bedroom houses in the city against one lakh constructed by the previous BRS government and take up demolitions by following norms, only after rehabilitating the families to be displaced completely.

Mr. Rama Rao urged the people facing the HYDRAA demolition to be alert and united 24×7 and said the BRS too was ready to fight for them. He advised them not to succumb to the pressure of some “brokers” who could approach them sooner than later. He also cautioned the police against resorting to excesses on the poor and the use of force on them, stating that such officers would be paid back along with interest once the BRS wins back the people’s confidence.

He assured the residents that the BRS would take up a legal battle on behalf of the poor being displaced in the name of development.

Reacting to the attack on his vehicle allegedly by the “Congress goons” in the area earlier, the BRS leader said such elements could not stop him from fighting for justice to the poor.

Party leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, T. Harish Rao, O. Narasimha Reddy, G. Kishore Kumar and others condemned the Congress attack on Mr. Rama Rao’s vehicle on the way to meet the poor facing displacement in the name of Musi development. They alleged that the attack had taken place under the supervision of the police there as they could not prevent a Congress activist scaling Mr. Rama Rao’s vehicle.