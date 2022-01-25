KTR promises housing pattas for the poor

Minister lays foundation for five sewage treatment plants

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced that the government will soon take up distribution of housing titles for the urban poor.

If need be, the government orders issued earlier for regularisation of housing sites for the urban poor will be re-issued and implemented, he promised on Tuesday, after laying foundation for five sewage treatment plants at various locations in Qutbullahpur constituency. The five plants are part of the total 31 new STPs being built at a cost of ₹ 3,866 crore by the Hyderabdad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board across various points in the city.

Located at Fox Sagar, Vennelagadda, Gayatrinagar, Pariki Cheruvu and Shivalaya Nagar, they have a combined capacity of treating 66 million litres of sewage per day (MLD), and cost ₹248.44 crore.

Speaking after laying foundation, Mr.Rama Rao said the city generates 2,000 million litres of sewage per day. The new STPs are aimed at complete treatment of the daily generation of sewage before they are let into drains and lakes.

Stressing upon the need to develop infrastructural facilities in line with the city’s expansion, Mr.Rama Rao said thousands of crores of funds are being spent to provide drinking water facility to the urban peripheries, municipalities and villages within the Outer Ring Road.

Foundation stone was also laid for Fox Sagar nala development works at an estimated cost of ₹95 crore, in order to prevent flooding of the areas nearby. Once the nala is widened under the Strategic Nala Development Plan, areas including NCL Colony, Canton Park, ST Road, Meenakshi Estate and Godavari Homes will be saved from the flood impact, a statement informed.

In a spree of events lined up in the day, Mr.Rama Rao also laid foundation for the flyover being built at Bachupally by HMDA at an estimated cost of ₹138 crore.

He inaugurated an urban forest park named ‘Prana Vayuvu’ at Gajularamaram, built with an expenditure of ₹11.38 crore, along with the Minister for Environment & Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy.

Foundation was also laid for development works of Chintal Cheruvu in the Qutbullahpur constituency with an estimated cost of ₹1.17 crore, besides inauguration of a sports theme park developed with an expenditure of ₹2.14 crore at TSIIC Colony.

(EOM)