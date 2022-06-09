KTR pens an open letter to PM on unemployment issue

TRS leader blames Centre’s policies for PSUs’ sale, job loss

Working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has observed that indecisiveness of the Union Government has forced the country to witness the highest unemployment rate in 45 years.

“Policies of the Centre are negatively impacting the existing job opportunities, instead of creating new ones and lakhs of government jobs are being lost as the Centre is selling public sector undertakings (PSUs)”, Mr. Rama Rao said in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of providing jobs for the country’s youth on Thursday.

By scrapping the ITIR project for Hyderabad, the Centre has affected the job opportunities of Telangana youth, the TRS leader said and sought to know from the Prime Minister as to when the Centre would fill 16 lakh vacancies in the Union government and what initiatives the BJP-led NDA government had taken to create two-crore jobs a year as promised by BJP in its election manifesto.

Further, he sought to know as to how many of the promised two-crore jobs per year were created and what answers the Prime Minister has for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of PSUs. By privatising the PSUs, reservation policy in jobs is also being given a go-by and what answers the Prime Minister has for the SC, ST and BC youth who are being denied their share in jobs.

The TRS leader sought to know how the Centre is going to recognise and reward Telangana which is giving a major support to the country’s economy and whether the Centre has any answer on special package in lieu of ITIR project as an alternative.

“On one hand, you make statements like ‘sabka saat, sabka vikas’ but on the other your party leaders believe and act more on the lines of ‘sabko satyanash karo’. This attitude is becoming a threat to Indians not only in the country but outside as well,” Mr. Rama Rao wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister adding that the latter had come to Telangana and extended only lip service.

Stating that the Telangana movement was all about righteous share in water, funds and employment, the TRS working president said the TRS government had left no stone unturned during the last eight years to make it a reality. Over 16 lakh private jobs were created in the State with the help of investments coming in through innovative industrial policy, he noted.

Further, Mr. Rama Rao stated that Telangana government had filled 1.32 lakh jobs in eight years and would be filling about another one-lakh soon. “We run a government which believes in action and not in mere slogans and lip service,” he said in his letter.