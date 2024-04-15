GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR, Owaisi and others from Telangana condemn attack on YS Jagan 

April 15, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several leaders, including BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao, had condemned the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

KTR, in a tweet made on the X, said, “Glad you are safe. Take care @ysjagan Anna. Strongly condemn the attack on AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy Garu. Violence has no place in democracy, and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI.”

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi offered his wishes to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AIMIM chief said that he spoke to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy on the incident where the Andhra CM was “cowardly attacked” and has inquired about the matter. “Spoke to @MithunReddyYSRC, inquired about the incident where @ysjagan was cowardly attacked, conveyed my best wishes to my friend @ysjagan,” posted Owaisi on X.

BRS MLA from Sanathnagar, Talasani Srinvias Yadav tweeted, “The attack on AP Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a heinous act. I strongly condemn this. I am praying to the Lord for the speedy recovery of Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy. @ysjagan.”

ECI orders probe into alleged attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telangana / Andhra Pradesh / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

