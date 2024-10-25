GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR opposes proposed hike in power tariff

Attends ERC public hearing in Sircilla

Published - October 25, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao spoke against the proposed hike in electricity charges, stating that these would leave people with an additional burden.

While talking to reporters in Sircilla on Friday after attending the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) public hearing, he said that he had come to present the BRS’ views to the ERC on the proposed tariff hike.

KTR claimed that the proposed hike in fixed charges from ₹10 to ₹50 would burden people with more than ₹18,000 crore. Congress was increasing the charges to compensate free electricity provided to a section of people.

The proposed hike for those consuming more than 300 units would severely impact the middle class, particularly during summer months when consumption is at its peak and certainly crosses 300 units. People are already suffering with rising costs, and this proposal for a hike was not acceptable.

The former Minister said treating large and small-scale industries at the same length was not right and this could severely hit small and micro enterprises, which would ultimately affect local economies. He claimed that during the BRS rule, there were no hike despite free power to farmers.

KTR said that the party rejected the proposed hikes, and if the government went ahead, it would have to face widespread protests.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.