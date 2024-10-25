KTR opposes proposed hike in power tariff

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao spoke against the proposed hike in electricity charges, stating that these would leave people with an additional burden.

While talking to reporters in Sircilla on Friday after attending the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) public hearing, he said that he had come to present the BRS’ views to the ERC on the proposed tariff hike.

KTR claimed that the proposed hike in fixed charges from ₹10 to ₹50 would burden people with more than ₹18,000 crore. Congress was increasing the charges to compensate free electricity provided to a section of people.

The proposed hike for those consuming more than 300 units would severely impact the middle class, particularly during summer months when consumption is at its peak and certainly crosses 300 units. People are already suffering with rising costs, and this proposal for a hike was not acceptable.

The former Minister said treating large and small-scale industries at the same length was not right and this could severely hit small and micro enterprises, which would ultimately affect local economies. He claimed that during the BRS rule, there were no hike despite free power to farmers.

KTR said that the party rejected the proposed hikes, and if the government went ahead, it would have to face widespread protests.