KTR opens Kaithlapur flyover

Minister promises 2BHK houses for families to be displaced under SNDP

There is severe stress on the resources and infrastructure in the north-western parts of the city that includes Kukatpally and Qutbullapur areas but the State government has been working relentlessly to improve the facilities, Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has said.

He stated that stress was high on these areas as people not only from different parts of Telangana but also neighbouring or far-off northern States come here for education, employment opportunities and better livelihoods. In the first term of GHMC under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) governance, the focus was on the improvement of drinking water supply, power supply and roads and this time it was on development of ‘nalas’ under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

Speaking after inaugurating Kaithlapur flyover in Kukatpally Constituency on Tuesday, he stated that it was the 30 th project to be opened for public among the 47 taken up as part of the first-phase Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in last eight years to decongest the existing road network. The flyover was constructed with ₹86 crore and it would reduce the distance between Hitech City and Secunderabad by about 3.5 km via Kukatpally and Balanagar.

He stated that from L.B. Nagar to Kukatpally and from Uppal to Serilingampally the State Government had taken up construction of several flyovers, skyways, under-passes and road over bridges. A total of 47 works were taken up in SRDP-I with a cost of ₹8,052 crore. Another six such facilities would be opened for public this year and the remaining 11 next year. In SRDP-II, the Government had planned more such works with a cost of ₹3,115 crore, the Minister noted.

Mr. Rama Rao assured people that new ration cards, new Aasara pensions under reduced age-limit of 57 years would be sanctioned to every eligible family/persons soon and he would take the responsibility personally. On the allotment of double-bedroom houses, he said the ones which were completed already would be allotted in the lottery and transparent method soon and even the families to be shifted under SNDP would also be given the houses.

He also assured to taken up beautification of the IDL Cheruvu (tank) and to sanction a 100-bed hospital in Balanagar area. Legislators M. Krishna Rao, K.P. Vivekanand, S. Vani Devi, S. Raju and K. Naveen Kumar, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha, TRS in-charge of Malkajigiri Parliamentary Constituency M. Rajasekhar Reddy and others attended the event.