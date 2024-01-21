KTR on power bill comment: Only reiterated Cong. poll promise

January 21, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has hit back at Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Energy and Finance M. Bhatti Vikramarka for criticising him for asking people not to pay energy bills for January, stating that he had only reiterated what the Congress leaders had said during the run-up to Assembly elections.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Vikramarka’s remark that “KTR has a destructive attitude” for giving a call to not pay power bills, Mr. Rama Rao said that both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister K. Venkat Reddy had been asking people since November itself not to pay their power bills for consumption up to 200 units.

He mentioned that the two leaders told people during the poll campaign that Sonia Gandhi would pay their bills from January and that had prompted him to ask people to send their bills generated for January to Ms. Gandhi. He asked the BRS MLAs to encourage people consuming energy up to 200 units a month to send the bills to Ms. Gandhi as the Congress government was trying to evade the responsibility on the poll promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Promises not kept’

The Congress had already gone back on the promise of unemployment allowance and similar was the attitude on getting national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He asked the BRS activists to use the Right to Information Act effectively to expose the evasive attitude of the Congress on its promises.

Speaking at the party’s preparatory meeting of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, the last one in the series of meetings started on January 3, here on Sunday, he told the party leaders and activists that the party leadership had failed to rebut the misinformation campaign run in YouTube channels, including luxurious facilities at Pragathi Bhavan, by the Opposition effectively, as the focus was entirely on governance. If that was the case, Mr. Vikramarka would have gone to town already, he stated.

He told the party leaders that winning the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat should not be a problem if they worked with the same zeal as they did during the Assembly elections. In 2019, BRS had lost the seat by a very small margin, Mr. Rama Rao recollected, adding that Congress had polled only four lakh votes more than BRS across the State and another 14 seats were lost with small margins in the recent polls.

Party leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Ch. Malla Reddy, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.