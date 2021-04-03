KTR on inauguration spree

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao went on an inauguration spree in Mustabad and Yellareddypet mandals of Sircilla district on Saturday, travelling to half a dozen villages.

He inaugurated 65 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.27 crore and a petrol bunk set up by a primary agriculture cooperative society at Mohinikunta village, farmers’ platforms (Rytu Vedika) at Maddikunta, Cheekodu, Mustabad and Avunuru and gram panchayat office at Cheekodu village. He also inaugurated a community hall and a crematorium at Haridasnagar in Yellareddy mandal.

Addressing public meetings, Mr. Rao said the previous Congress government had spent only ₹ 75,000 for construction of houses for the poor. But, the TRS spent ₹5 lakh on each double bedroom house with the aim to provide a decent living for beneficiaries.

He recalled that neither development nor extension of welfare programmes for the poor did not stop anywhere in the State due to financial crisis on account of COVID 19. Zilla parishad chairperson N. Aruna, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank chairman K. Ravinder Rao and Sircilla Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar were present.