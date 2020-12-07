KTR on inauguration spree in Khammam

ROB at Dhamasalapuramthrown open to traffic; elections to KMC in March next year

Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao along with his three cabinet colleagues went on an inauguration spree in the city and its adjoining areas on Monday launching multiple development works worth over ₹ 220 crore, including throwing open the long awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Dhamsalapuram for traffic.

His whirlwind tour saw a string of inaugurations ranging from road development works, the IT hub, the Khanapuram mini-tank bund, the NSP walkway, the Vaikunta Dhamam encompassing an electric crematorium, the Police Commissionerate office with modern amenities, among others. Elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) are scheduled to be held in March next year.

The inauguration of the ROB constructed at a cost of ₹ 77 crore at Dhamsalapuram on the Khammam-Bonakal road in lieu of the railway level-crossing on the high traffic density Kazipet-Vijayawada Section of the South Central Railway ended the long wait of the denizens for the ROB to find a lasting solution to the daily ordeal of traffic chaos.

Speaking after unveiling the bronze statue of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao at Lakaram junction, Mr. Rama Rao demanded that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna posthumously on P. V. Narasimha Rao.

In his address at the public meeting later, Mr. Rama Rao said the newly developed park along the Gollapadu channel at Sundaraiahnagar was inaugurated by the local CPI (M) leaders. It is a sign of development above political lines aimed at improving civic amenities, he added.

Mild tension prevailed in the town earlier in the day when a group of BJP activists staged a demonstration on the roadside minutes before the arrival of the convoy of four ministers in protest against the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) at the NSP walkway site.

The police whisked them away to the Khammam rural police station.