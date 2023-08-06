KTR offers olive branch to ‘hurt’ Congress MLAs

August 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao reached out to Congress MLAs after they expressed their displeasure over certain ‘unpalatable’ comments made by him in the Assembly during a discussion on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, apparently on KTR’s request, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy walked into the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office in the Assembly and requested CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress MLAs Sreedhar Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy and Podem Veeraiah to attend the House session.

In the meeting held ‘indoors’, the Minister apparently requested them to be present in the House when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would reply to the debate.

Earlier, the MLAs sent a veiled message that they would not attend the House as they were hurt by comments made by KTR, who equated his opponents to pigs, donkeys and dogs while reciting a poem.

Interestingly, Mulugu MLA D. Seetakka left the Assembly as soon as Mr. Prashanth Reddy visited the CLP office, indicating her displeasure over the treatment of Congress members in the House. She did not attend the session for the rest of the day.

But, even as discussions were on, KTR personally called up a Congress MLA and requested him to convince the rest. Mr. Prashanth Reddy while coming out of the CLP office said that it was a courtesy call and he was not aware that they were hurt.