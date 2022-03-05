KTR objects to Railway Min’s ‘no’ to Kazipet coach factory

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has objected to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement made here on Friday that there is no chance of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet, as promised in the State Bifurcation Act.

The Centre had been discriminating against Telangana from the beginning and the promises made in the Act including sanctioning ITIR project, establishing steel plant at Bayyaram and giving national status to one of the irrigation projects were not fulfilled even eight years after formation of the State. Mr. Vaishnaw’s fresh statement was nothing but an extension of the Centre’s discrimination policy against Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Centre had evaded responsibility on setting up railway coach factory and it was a death blow to Telangana’s interests and outright cheating of Telangana people. “It’s a classic example of how the BJP-led Government at the Centre is acting against the interests of Telangana”, he said.

The promise of Kazipet railway coach factory, which was given on the floor of Parliament, was not being fulfilled in spite of several memoranda given to the Centre and the State government acquiring 150 acres land for the purpose. Mr. Rama Rao alleged that in spite of the promise made to Telangana in the Bifurcation Act, the Centre, due to its political interests, had announced setting up of Marathwada Railway Coach factory at Latur in Maharashtra, exposing its double standards.

Demanding that the Centre fulfil all promises made in the Bifurcation Act, Mr. Rama Rao said a movement would be launched against the Centre till it fulfilled all its promises to Telangana. He also asked the Union Minister from Telangana, BJP MPs to answer people on the double standards of the Centre towards Telangana.