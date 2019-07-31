KTR non-committal on Cabinet expansion

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday feigned ignorance about Cabinet expansion.

Talking to media persons after handing over to United Insurance a cheque for ₹ 11.21 crore towards accidental insurance of newly enrolled members of TRS, Mr. Rao said here that his meeting with Governor today was a mere courtesy call.

The TRS met the premium for the insurance from out of the fee paid by the new members.

Mr. Rao said the party created a record by enrolling 50 lakh members in the drive that concluded today. It was launched by TRS president K. Chandrsekhar Rao on June 27. The members will be covered by accidental insurance up to ₹ 2 lakh. The facility will be extended in future also to all members. He added that the TRS will go to the ensuing municipal elections buoyed by the success it achieved in rural local body elections. He criticised the Opposition parties for making wild allegations against the government as they lack sound issues to highlight. The TRS will not give credence to them now but reserve its reply in elections. The party is focussed on building up its organisational network on the instructions of its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.