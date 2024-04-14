KTR meets Kavitha, advocates in Delhi

April 14, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and elder brother of party MLC K. Kavitha, who is in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of her examination in the Delhi liquor policy case, met her in the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday along with her husband D. Anil Kumar. According to the party sources, Mr. Rama Rao and his brother-in-law were closeted with Ms. Kavitha for more than half-an-hour discussing about the case. They also met the legal team representing Ms. Kavitha in the case.

