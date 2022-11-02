 KTR, Mahmood Ali call on injured party activists

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali visited the party activists who were injured in the attacks, allegedly by BJP workers, who are being treated at a private hospital on Wednesday . The incident took place at Palivela in Munugode constituency during the campaign on Tuesday, the last day of campaign.

They interacted with the party activists undergoing treatment at a private hospital and enquired on how the incident took place. They also asked about the health condition of those being treated at the hospital.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was not right to attack the party workers. Stating that the TRS had also force that can make counter attacks, the Minister said that any effort to create tensions in the state would not be tolerated. Stating that BJP had cancelled the meeting of party president JP Nadda with fear of defeat, he said that as many as 12 party activists were injured in the attack by BJP.