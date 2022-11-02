 KTR, Mahmood Ali call on injured party activists

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali visited the party activists who were injured in the attacks, allegedly by BJP workers, who are being treated at a private hospital on Wednesday . The incident took place at Palivela in Munugode constituency during the campaign on Tuesday, the last day of campaign.

They interacted with the party activists undergoing treatment at a private hospital and enquired on how the incident took place. They also asked about the health condition of those being treated at the hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was not right to attack the party workers. Stating that the TRS had also force that can make counter attacks, the Minister said that any effort to create tensions in the state would not be tolerated. Stating that BJP had cancelled the meeting of party president JP Nadda with fear of defeat, he said that as many as 12 party activists were injured in the attack by BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app