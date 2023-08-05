KTR losing balance in equating Congress leaders with dogs and donkeys: Bhatti

August 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Taking objection to Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s ‘objectionable’ comments on Congress leaders quoting a Telugu poem in the Assembly on Saturday, Congress leaders accused Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy of encouraging the Ministers to be abusive rather than controlling the Ministers.

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly was adjourned, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu and D. Seethakka said KTR should remember that he was a responsible Minister and he should answer the questions raised by the opposition rather than belittling them. “Referring the Congress leaders as dogs, donkeys and pigs in the House is shameful and we feel why should we come to the House if this was the attitude of the Minister,” Mr. Vikramarka said.

“We raised relevant issues like leasing the ORR lands at such cheap price, denying funds to gram panchayats and submergence of city roads in floods. Are these not facts and not affecting the State’s future,” he asked and said this was not acceptable and never heard of earlier.

Mr. Vikramarks also alleged conspiracy behind the urgency with which the TSRTC bill was being pushed and it looks like the discrepancies in the bill were deliberate so that the Governor could object. “KCR wants to escape blaming the Governor for the pendency,” he alleged.

Ms. Seethakka alleged that the Assembly had turned into BRS office and the way the MLAs were asked to clap and raise slogans for every statement of KTR proved it. She claimed she didn’t expect KTR to turn out as another Malla Reddy, referring to Labour Minister Malla Reddy, whose speeches only had comic value and lack seriousness. “You are an educated man and you should be an example for others,” she said.

