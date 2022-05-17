KTR leads Telangana delegation to UK, Davos

Telangana to be showcased on the global platform

Telangana Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K. Taraka Rama Rao has reached London on Tuesday along with an official delegation as part his tour of the United Kingdom and Davos (Switzerland) from May 18 to 26. At Davos, he will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting scheduled from May 22 to 26.

The Minister will be attending a series of meetings with the leadership of several renowned companies and two round table meetings organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in the UK. He is scheduled to interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders.

During the visit to the UK, the delegation accompanying Mr. Rama Rao will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies. Later, he will attend the prestigious WEF annual meeting from May 22 to 26 at Davos.

Before his departure on the 10-day visit to the UK and Davos, the Minister took to a social media platform stating: “Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from May 22 to 26. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead”.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos-Klosters is the foremost creative force for engaging the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas each year. Year-on-year it has proved to be a great platform for Telangana to make its presence felt amidst the top leaders from across the globe and attract investment flow into the State, an official forming part of the delegation accompanying the Minister said.

The Davos meeting is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. Key topics of focus at the coming edition of WEF would be restoring trust in global institutions, role of public policy in the long-term global recovery and issues such as healthcare, sustainability and education.

During the annual meeting, Mr. Rama Rao will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level in investment attraction and the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted.

By virtue of the participation, the delegation from the Government of Telangana would have access to full CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the annual meeting. The platform provides the State access to over 2000 global leaders from the government and private sectors including all major Indian personalities.

Agenda for showcasing TS overseas, attract investments

KTR will be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of WEF

Bilateral meeting to discuss the potential of growth, ease of doing business in Telangana

WEF theme — “Working Together, Restoring Trust” — reinforces Telangana’s belief in building strong ties for long-term growth

Telangana to have a state-of-the-art lounge at Davos WEF to host world leaders, showcase life and growth opportunities in the State

Delegation led by KTR plans to bring attention to Telangana at global scale, attract investments

State expects to clinch several investments during the meet