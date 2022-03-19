KTR leads delegation to US

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday left for US with a delegation comprising senior officials of the State government on a 10-day tour to attract investments in Telangana by global firms.

The engagements of the delegation will start from San Diego on Sunday. It will also visit Los Angeles, San Jose, Boston and New York before returning home on March 29.

A release of Mr. Rao’s office said he had a packed agenda for a week and will be meeting top management executives of several world renowned companies in the US. He will explain to them the progressive policies of the State government and benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.

Mr. Rao was accompanied by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director (Electronics) Sujay Karampuri, Director (Life Sciences) Shakti Nagappan, Director (Food Processing) Akhil Gawar, Director (Promotions) Vijay Rangineni and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy.