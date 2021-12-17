KTR lays stone for veg., non-veg. market

According top priority for municipal development, says Minister

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the State government is according top priority for the development of municipalities and as part of which various developments are being taken up.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the construction of integrated vegetable and non-vegetable market at district headquarters town of Sangareddy along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Thursday, Mr Rama Rao said that ₹15.31 crore for Sangareddy town, ₹16.09 crore for Zaheerabad, and ₹7.95 crore for Sadashivapet town are being released every month. He promised to release another ₹50 crore to Sangareddy and Sadashivapet municipalities in the next one week or 10 days.

Informing that so far ₹3,140 crore was already released to various municipalities after commencement of Pattana Pragathi programme, he said that vegetable and non-vegetable markets are being constructed in every municipality at a total cost of ₹500 crore.

Stating there used to be pending of wagers for four months in the past, the Minister said that their wages were increased to ₹12,000 and are being paid every month without fail. He said that medical college and nursing college were sanctioned for Sangareddy by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the medical college will come into functioning from next year. He said that the government is actively considering regularising the lands that are under occupation by poor people. Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy has also participated in the programmes and submitted a memorandum urging the Minister to extend metro rail from Patancheru to Sangareddy, providing house sites to 40,000 poor people in the constituency, developing Mahabubsagar as tourist destination and sanctioning money for the construction of Mahila Sangham buildings.