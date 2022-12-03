KTR lays foundation for several development programmes in Kukatpally Zone

December 03, 2022 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Development and Urban Development (MA & UD) has laid foundation stone for several development projects in the Kukatpally constituency on Friday, most of them related to storm water drains. He also launched certain projects which have been completed.

A total seven development works costing ₹28.51 crore have been either launched or laid foundation for, during the minister’s whirlwind tour of the constituency, along with his cabinet colleague Ch. Malla Reddy MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLCs Naveen Rao and Shambipur Raju, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy among others.

Works launched on Saturday through Mr. Rama Rao’s hands include indoor shuttle court and compound wall in Balaji Nagar of KPHB Phase-II constructed with a cost of ₹1.95 crore, Hindu cremation ground in KPHB Phase-7 with an expenditure of ₹3.23 crore, and another indoor shuttle court in Moosapet with a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

Works for which foundation was laid include retaining wall on Boin Cheruvu in Old Bownepally and Manasarovar nala T junction works with an estimated cost of ₹4.48 crore, ₹5.55 crore storm water drain from Ali Complex in Old Boinpally up to RR Nagar, development of IDL Lake (Rangadhamuni Cheruvu) in Kukatpally with an estimated cost of ₹9.8 crore, and a HIG park in Balaji Nagar with a cost estimate of ₹2 crore.