KTR lays foundation for bicycling track

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said the government wished to promote cycling in a big way as a mode of commuting as well as leisure activity, by developing relevant infrastructure across the city.

Laying foundation stone for a 23-kilometre solar-roofed cycling track along the service road of the Outer Ring Road near Nanakramguda on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao said another proposal was to develop similar track of 46 kilometres around Osmansagar in Gandipet.

Besides, several bicycle tracks are under construction across all the zones in GHMC’s purview, he said, stressing the importance of bicycling for promoting “physical literacy”.

He said the possibility of allowing bicycles in the Metro Rail is under consideration by the government. Stressing on the government’s commitment to promote people friendly, non-motorised transport solutions, Mr.Rama Rao said the track not only fulfils this promise, but also produces solar power, saves land requirement, and reduces carbon emissions. The track, scheduled for completion before next summer, may be used to conduct international cycling tournaments too.

A similar cycling path in South Korea, another one in Dubai, was studied by an official team before the track was conceptualised. The 4.5-metre-wide track, open 24X7 with all security features including CCTV camera surveillance, is safe for women, senior citizens and children too, Mr.Rama Rao said, claiming that this is the first time in India such a track is developed.

The solar panels on the roof have an installed capacity of 16 mW electricity, and the track is lined with facilities such as food kiosks, toilets, parking docks, cycle repair stations, and first-aid centres, apart from cycle rental stations. A model track for a length of 50 metres has been developed by HMDA at the location.

Mr.Rama Rao has also revealed plans to develop Vikarabad, Chevella and Rajendranagar areas for their tourism potential. Government is also mulling over establishment of wellness centres and leisure activities in Anantagiri Hills where 275 acres of government land parcels are available.