KTR lays foundation for ₹2,000-cr. cement plant expansion

May 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for a ₹2,000-crore expansion of the Orient Cement manufacturing unit in Devapur, Mancherial.

The project will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 4,000 people, the Minister said. The expansion project will increase capacity of the cement unit from 5 MTPA to 8 MTPA.

Telangana government will be setting up a skill development centre in Belampalli, a few kilometres from Devapur, where local youth can be trained in partnership with the company. This will provide industry-ready workforce to the company and local youth will get employment, Mr.Rama Rao tweeted.

Ministers A.Indrakaran Reddy, Md. Mahmood Ali, Orient Cement MD and CEO Deepak Khetrapal participated in the programme.

