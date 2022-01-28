KTR launches TSMDC website giving access to GOs and mining policies

Manne Krishank, Chairman, TSMDC and Dr G. Malsur, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSMDC were also present.

The Municipal and Urban Development Minister, K.T. Rama Rao launched the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) website ‘tsmde.telangana.gov.in’ here on Friday and said the entire information including the GOs will be placed on it.

The Minister said that the website will give access to all the Government Orders related to Mining, the new Sand Mining policy 2014 and rules related to major and minor minerals. As Suo-moto disclosure under Right To Information (RTI) Act all agreements, geo-coordinates of sand reaches, the quantity of sand extracted and disposed of will be available on the website. Using the portal, people can access the Sand Sale Management and Monitoring System (SSMMS) portal and also other

Government of Telangana portals, Mines and Geology Portal, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India portal and Indian Bureau of Mines portal. The TSMDC gives access to SSMMS web portal that provides services to the customers through the portal.