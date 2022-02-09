KTR launches ORR Phase-II for Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad

09 February 2022 20:51 IST

Drinking water network being extended to municipalities, municipal corporations, village panchayats, colonies and gated communities within the limits of ORR

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao laid the foundation for ORR Phase-II project works being taken up in Ibrahimpatnam constituency on Wednesday.

Under ORR Phase-II, drinking water network is being extended to municipalities, municipal corporations, village panchayats, colonies and gated communities within the limits of ORR with an estimated expenditure of ₹1,200 crore.

As part of the project, ₹134 crore is being spent on Hayatnagar and Ibrahimpatnam mandals of the Ibrahimpatnam constituency. Inlet, outlet, pipeline network and construction of service reservoirs will be part of the works to be taken up, developing full scale drinking water network for the Adibatla, Turkayamjal and Pedda Amberpet municipalities.

Seven reservoirs will be built in total, with a combined capacity of eight million liters. New pipeline will be laid for a length of 394 kilometres, providing drinking water to more than a lakh population and over 20,000 households, a statement informed.

The project will ensure better supply to the areas that already have the supply, and establish supply for those which do not have it, the statement said.

The areas which are receiving drinking water at the frequency of once in three days or more will get it every alternate day once the project is completed, it said. The issue of low pressure too will find a solution.

Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and MD of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board M. Dana Kishore participated in the programme.