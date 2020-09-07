KTR launches online portal for LRS

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 18:45 IST

Last date to apply is October 15

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao urged the citizens across Telangana to make use of the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and get their illegal plots and unauthorised layouts regularised.

Launching the online website and services of LRS through the ‘Meeseva’ here on Monday, the Minister said regularising plots and layouts will help in legitimising the property so that building permissions and registrations can be done. It will also help the government to provide for planned civic amenities like roads, water supply, sewage network and parks, among others.

The window for application — https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/ — is open till October 15 and fee can be paid till January 2021. This one time opportunity is not available for plots on government lands, those coming under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, Temple lands, water bodies and so on. Mr. Rao also released a publicity awareness poster on the occasion.

Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, Water Board MD Dana Kishore and Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao were present.