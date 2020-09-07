KTR launches online portal for LRS

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao urged the citizens across Telangana to make use of the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and get their illegal plots and unauthorised layouts regularised.
Launching the online website and services of LRS through the ‘Meeseva’ here on Monday, the Minister said regularising plots and layouts will help in legitimising the property so that building permissions and registrations can be done. It will also help the government to provide for planned civic amenities like roads, water supply, sewage network and parks, among others.
The window for application — https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/ — is open till October 15 and fee can be paid till January 2021. This one time opportunity is not available for plots on government lands, those coming under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, Temple lands, water bodies and so on. Mr. Rao also released a publicity awareness poster on the occasion.
Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, Water Board MD Dana Kishore and Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath