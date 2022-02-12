KTR launches nala development works

Centre politicising the development of Cantonment, says Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao launched a broadside on the central government, accusing it of politicising the development of Cantonment.

Speaking after the launch of Nala development works for Sanathnagar, Cantonment and Kukatpally constituencies here on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said despite repeated pleas to the centre for support in the development of Cantonment, the latter has been deliberately playing politics over it.

Request for defence lands for distribution to the poor has been ignored, despite the offer for compensatory allotment of alternative land. Housing pattas for 20,000 persons is pending for the same reason.

The Centre has been unresponsive with regard to request for Defence lands for providing public utilities such as skyways and road widening, Mr. Rama Rao said vowing to continue the efforts for development of Cantonment no matter what.

The nala development works are part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme costing ₹858 crore, which include ₹10 crore for modernisation of Picket Nala near Rasoolpura Junction and ₹45 crore for the nala between Begumpet and Hussainsagar.

During his tour, Mr. Rama Rao also launched works for ₹5.9 crore multi-purpose function hall at Patigadda, and directed for completion of the building by October. He commended Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for being instrumental in transfer of land belonging to Roads & Buildings to GHMC for construction of the function hall.