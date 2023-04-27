KTR lauds postcard campaign on NREGS

April 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has complimented Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy for taking up a postcard campaign demanding linking of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture.

Welcoming the effort of the BRS MLA by addressing postcards to the Ministry of Rural Development, Mr. Rama Rao also joined the campaign by signing a postcard during the lunch break at the party’s foundation day meeting here on Thursday. He noted that the State Assembly had adopted a resolution in the past with the same demand.

Mr. Rama Rao also thanked the farmers of Narsampet constituency and others who participated in the campaign by addressing postcards to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Daniel from Medak, a fan of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, handed over a portrait of KCR painted by him to Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs G. Kishore Kumar, B. Mallaiah Yadav, R. Ravindra Naik and K. Prabhakar Reddy earlier in the day and requested them to present it to the Chief Minister. The portrait was later present to the Chief Minister at the party’s foundation day meeting in Telangana Bhavan.