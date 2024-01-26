KTR lashes out at Telangana Governor’s ‘partisan attitude’ on MLC nominations

January 26, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at what he called the partisan attitude of Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue of MLC nomination under the Governor’s quota.

Speaking to reporters after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the party office in Hyderabad, Mr. Rama Rao minced no words in faulting the Governor for rejecting the names of Telangana movement leader Dasoju Sravan and a person from ST community Kurra Satyanarayana under the Governor’s quota.

According to reports, she has approved the name of a president of a political party Prof. Kodandaram as soon as she received the file from the Government. “If Mr. Sravan’s participation in social movement and Mr Satyanarayana’s political background is the reason for rejection of their names, how can the Governor justify the nomination of Prof. Kodandaram,” he questioned.

He reminded the Governor that she is answerable to the people of Telangana and not the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “Has she forgotten the political background and objections she had raised in case of the two nominations earlier and why today she is not able to view the political affiliation of the person nominated under the Governor’s quota,” he pointed out.

He alleged that the nomination of the two persons under Governor’s quota clearly established the close relationship the Congress and the BJP has forged of late.

Extend tenure of sarpanches

Mr. Rama Rao demanded that the Congress Government extend the tenure of the sarpanches and opposed appointment of in-charges. “Praja palana is done by the elected representatives and not by those appointed as in-charges,” he reasoned.

He said the sarpanches had suffered a lot due to the COVID pandemic and could not perform their duties for two years. Keeping this in view, they should get extension, he said. He lamented that several works which were complete in the gram panchayats and awaiting inaugurations were being delayed in the name of non-availability of the Ministers and MLAs, he noted.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Mr. Rama Rao said the former’s arrogance and attitude makes one think if he is still sitting in Opposition benches. They are criticising us day in day out under the impression that we are in still in power, he remarked.

He dared the Government to implement its promises instead of faulting the previous regime. The BRS working president said he and his party are forced to make such remarks against the Government in response to the politics being played out by the Congress leaders. The BRS is not going to keep quiet if the Government makes any attempt to delay the implementation of its promises.

Mr. Rama Rao wondered about the ‘double standards’ in issuing separate notification for the MLC elections when two MLCs had resigned on the same day and a common bulletin was issued accepting their resignations. But, separate notifications are issued to hold the elections to fill up the vacancies. Is it not the unholy nexus between the Congress and the BJP, he questioned.