KTR lashes out at Congress, BJP for comments on Kavitha’s bail

HYDERABAD

Working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao has ridiculed the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making ‘frivolous’ statements alleging BRS-BJP and BRS-Congress nexus, respectively, after party MLC K. Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that Congress leaders were making statements repeatedly alleging BRS-BJP nexus for ensuring bail to Ms. Kavitha. He pointed out that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were granted bail by the court in December 2015 in the National Herald case registered by ED. Did it mean that Congress and BJP were hand in glove? he asked.

Similarly, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was granted bail last week. Since AAP is part of the INDIA bloc led by the Congress, would it be attributed to AAP-Congress-BJP nexus?

In the infamous note-for-vote case, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, then an MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was given bail in the case after the BJP Government took over at the Centre. “Shall we then infer from above instances that BJP and its allies and Congress and its allies are partners?” he asked.

He also ridiculed the BJP leaders for alleging BRS-Congress nexus for bail to Ms. Kavitha.

On Rajiv statue

On the government’s decision to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue on the island created in front of the Secretariat, Mr. Rama Rao said, “Irony is that someone like Revanth Reddy, who called Sonia Gandhi ‘Bali Devata’ (a goddess seeking sacrifices), is now showing affection for Rajiv Gandhi”.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy, the reverence you are now showing for Rajiv Gandhi after securing the PCC post through backdoor means reveals your true colours. Your words, deeds and thoughts are uncultured. You abused those who questioned the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in a place designated for Telangana Talli. It is disgraceful that someone like you, who tried to crush the Telangana movement, is now breaking ground for the Telangana Talli statue,” the BRS leader said.

‘Like Godse installing Gandhi’s statue’

He said it was akin to Godse installing the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. “I reiterate, we will replace all statues that are not connected to Telangana with Telangana Talli in the years to come,” he asserted.