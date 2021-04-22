KTR lashes out at Centre's ‘dual-price policy’ of COVID-19 vaccines

Telangana Municipal Minister and TRS leader, K.T. Rama Rao. File photo

Hyderabad

22 April 2021 12:53 IST

Why should the vaccine be supplied at ₹150 for Government of India and at ₹400 for State Governments, the Municipal Minister asked

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao lashed out at the ‘dual-price policy’ of the Covid-19 vaccination of the Central Government asking “One Nation – Two different Vaccines Prices?”.

Also read: Editorial on Modi government’s vaccination policy | Open and safe

In a tweet with hashtag #SabkaSaathSabkoVaccine, Mr. Rao said: “We agreed for One Nation – One Tax (GST)” and why is it that there are two prices for the vaccine in the country. Why should the vaccine be supplied at ₹150 for Government of India and at ₹400 for State Governments, he asked. He also asked the Central Government that can’t it subsume additional cost from PM CARES and help rapid vaccination across India.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Comment | A recipe for vaccine inequity

The dual price policy, announced by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi received sharp criticism with the netizens lashing out at the Prime Minister saying he is insensitive to people’s issues, Mr. Rao said. The national leadership should realise that the States were already under financial stress due to last year’s lockdown and the lockdown staring at them with spike in Covid19 cases, he further added.

Mr. KTR, however, said the Telangana government was committed to vaccinate all its frontline workers and tweeted that the frontline workers in Municipal administration department are being taken care of. “Percentage of vaccination in 141 Municipalities is 95.55% and in GHMC it is 96.19%. Striving for cent percent at the earliest,” he tweeted.