KTR, Kishan fight over Modi’s ‘family rule’ comment

October 01, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

Social media platform “X” turned out to be yet another zone to ridicule each other for TS BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, after the Prime Minister’s speech at the Mahabubnagar public meeting on Sunday.

Lashing out at Mr. Modi’s allegations on ‘family rule’, KTR said, “Telangana is KCR’s family and safe in his hands.” Referring to Mr. Modi’s comments that “BRS was being driven by MIM”, he said, “BRS steering is safe in KCR’s hands but BJP’s steering is now with businessman Adani”, and listed out achievements of Telangana.

Reacting to the post, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the PM referred to the ‘farm house family’ and not ‘Telangana family’ but it was laughable that KTR was pretending despite realising it. He asked if KCR was the family head, then why was a Dalit not made the CM despite the promise. Similarly, the unemployed and tribals were cheated by KCR, he said.

