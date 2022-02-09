KTR keeps promise, extends support to Nalgonda girl

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 19:58 IST

Hands over 2-BHK proceedings, autorickshaw to Inter student

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao extended support to a second year Intermediate student, keeping an assurance he gave to her some time ago.

The Minister handed over an autorickshaw and 2-BHK proceedings to Sabita, the student from Nalgonda who drove an auto to support her family. Sabita’s father passed away a few years ago and her mother was working in a small restaurant in Nalgonda.

Mr. Rama Rao came to know about the plight of the girl through Twitter and immediately directed Nalgonda District Collector Prashant Patil to meet and assist her. Calling her a dynamic girl in his tweet, he expressed his desire to meet her personally, which happened on Wednesday.

The Minister inquired about Sabita’s health, education status and future goals. He felt what Sabita was doing was not a small thing and it takes a lot of hard work and will power to take up “something like this”. She is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls, he said.

The Minister tweeted: “As promised, met this young and supremely confident girl Sabita. Impressed with her clarity of thought and expression. Handed over copies of 2-BHK proceedings and an auto rickshaw as she had asked. Also promised to support her education”.

Sabita expressed happiness and thanked the Minister for his support that would give her tremendous encouragement in achieving bigger goals in life.