KTR keeps his promise and distributes laptops to RGUKT Basar students

December 10, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In order to make the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar industry-ready, Minister for Industry and IT K. T. Rama Rao assured them that in association with T-Hub and T-works, RGUKT will be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Aerospace, Smart Materials, Electric Vehicles, Clean Energy, and Holography as a minor course or diploma course.

The Minister, who participated in the 5th Convocation of the institute, enthused the students with entrepreneurship spirit, and spoke about the plethora of opportunities in emerging sectors. He informed them of the robust innovation ecosystem established by the State government, which includes T-Hub, WE HUB, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

He said that Telangana was playing a leading role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources. Explaining to the students about the demand for alternative materials as the existing materials contribute to carbon emissions, the Minister recommended them to look at 3D — Digitization, Decarbonization and Decentralization — which will present immense opportunities for students in the near future.

Mr. Taraka Rama Rao requested Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students get industrial exposure while pursuing academics. On the occasion, RGUKT signed an MoU with T-Hub in the presence of the Minister.

The Minister kept the promise made to the university’s students in September this year and as per his promise, he distributed laptops to engineering students. About 2,200 laptops, 1,500 desktops were readied to be given away to the engineering, and P1 and P2 students.

Later, the Minister also assured that the campus will be supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water. RGUKT will become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy from renewable sources and not from traditional power, and the campus will get a science block. He appreciated Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy for the decision to establish a 10-bedded hospital supported by doctors from various specializations, a statement said.

Along with Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for Forests Allola Indrakaran Reddy, he presented degrees to the graduating students, and gold medals to meritorious students. Later, Mr. Taraka Rama Rao asked RGUKT Vice Chancellor V. Venkataramana not to hesitate to change the mess contractors if their services were not up to the mark.