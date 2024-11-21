KTR, Kavitha slam Congress, BJP for deals with Adani Group

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has observed that the association of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Adani Group is not only getting disrepute to the country but is poised to be a bad omen, following indictment of Group chairman Gautam Adani and others in a bribery case in a US court.

Taking to social media, the US court had found him guilty of bribing Indian officials with an aim to attract investments in the US for developing renewable energy (solar power projects) back home. He sought to know from the Congress government in the State as to how such a dubious group would be allowed to make investments in Telangana.

Mr. Rama Rao asked how much the Adani Group had offered the bigwigs of the State government for establishing a cement unit at Ramannapet and how much share he would be getting in the Musi Riverfront Development Project. He demanded that the government cancel the permissions given to Ambuja Cement unit at Ramannapet and also to make public all deals made with the Adani Group.

He sought to know the “shares of bade bhai, chhote bhai, Adani bhai and party high command” in the plans to exploit resources in Telangana.

Separately, BRS MLC K. Kavitha has raised questions over the selective justice of the Centre and its efforts to shield Adani amid the development. In a social media post she stated: “They propagate Akhand Bharat but deliver selective justice! Political opponents are arrested without evidence and put on trial for months, while Mr. Gautam Adani walks free despite repeated and grave allegations”.

What is stopping the Union ggovernment from acting in the present issue, she asked.

