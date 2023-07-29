HamberMenu
KTR issues directions for road repairs, sanitation, disease control

July 29, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao issued directions to officials to ensure that the towns and highways are cleared of the slush and mud accumulated after heavy rain and floods in the State.

“Roads in towns should be made motorable by taking up necessary temporary repairs,” Mr. Rama Rao told senior officials of the Municipal Administration Department, municipal commissioners and additional collectors of local bodies through a teleconference on Saturday.

Water bodies in cities and towns should be monitored regularly, and drained based on the need, following guidelines, after consultation with the Irrigation department’s officials.

He asked them to shift people from low-lying areas if necessary. Control rooms have to be set up in all districts including Hyderabad to coordinate the relief works. He assured government’s assistance in relief measures.

Emphasising the need for sanitation drives in all towns in the aftermath of heavy rains, he instructed officials to provide additional staff and vehicles if necessary for spraying disinfectants such as bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, and carrying out vector control measures. Accumulated water should be drained out using pumps, he said.

The Minister also stressed the need for boiling and filtering drinking water, and asked officials to take up awareness programmes for spreading the message. He asked them to collaborate with Mission Bhagiratha officers in fixing leaks and ensuring chlorination of drinking water.

Coordination with the Medical & Health department was advised in disease control. He also issued instructions for demolition of dilapidated buildings, and coordination with the Discoms for repair works.

