KTR invites Tesla to Telangana

HYDERABAD

15 January 2022 20:34 IST

His tweet, a response to Elon Musk’s post, receives wide traction

Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao has invited the world’s leading electric carmaker Tesla to set up its unit in Telangana in India with the assurance that the State has the most promising and investor-friendly industrial policy in the country.

The tweet made by the Minister has attracted the attention of a cross-section of the social media regulars with most of them hailing the move.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana State in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our State is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” tweeted Mr. Rama Rao in reply to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Minister KTR’s tweet was in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s earlier tweet which read “still working through a lot of challenges with the government”. Within no time, prominent persons from different sections of society backed his tweet and supported the idea. While the tweet received many responses on the social media platform, ‘Elon Musk’ and ‘Tesla’ went on to top positions in the Twitter trends in India.

Responding to KTR’s tweet actor Genelia Deshmukh said: “Love this car so so much Elon Musk. Feels like hope is around the corner”. “Elon Musk, Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too”, tweeted actor Vijay Devarakonda. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted: “What a person. Lets Get Tesla to Telangana anna”.

Welcoming Tesla to the State, Tollywood director Meher Ramesh tweeted: “Elon Musk sir you have best land & infrastructure in Telangana of course best Minister & Administration KTR”. Another noted film actor Gopichand Malineni tweeted: “Dear Elon Musk, we would love to have Tesla in Telangana as we have the best infrastructure and the leading business hub of India”.

Several other personalities from media also hailed the tweet made by KTR.