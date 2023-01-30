KTR invited to Water Resources Congress in US

January 30, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The American Society of Civil Engineers - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE-EWRI) has invited Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister, K.T. Rama Rao to deliver the keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada, USA., from May 21 to 25.

Mr. Rao participated in this annual event held in Sacramento, USA six years ago in 2017. During his keynote address then, the Minister explained the various water-related initiatives taken up by the Telangana government such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya. The Minister unveiled the goals set by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to complete these water projects.

A statement said that during the recent field visit to the Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which these facilities have been constructed, and the social equity and the benefits the project provides to the State of Telangana. The delegation was headed by Brian Parsons, MD, and Shirley Clark, president-elect, ASCE - EWRI.

In the invitation letter sent to the Minister, the ASCE-EWRI leadership team wrote that they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of these mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana’s landscape, the statement added.