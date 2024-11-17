ADVERTISEMENT

KTR invited to TiEcon Kerala 2024

Published - November 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has been invited as the Guest of Honour for TiEcon Kerala-2024, the flagship entrepreneurial convention organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE). The event is scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5 in Kochi. Marking its 13th edition, TiEcon Kerala is set to host over 1,000 participants, including CEOs, startup founders, industry leaders and thought influencers. The convention, themed “Mission 2030 - Transforming Kerala,” will focus on strategies to drive the state’s economic and entrepreneurial growth. KTR will attend the TiE Awards and the Valedictory Ceremony on December 5.

