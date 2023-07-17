KTR invited to science and tech policy summit at Berlin

July 17, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

A leading think tank for science and technology policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), has invited Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao to give a keynote presentation at the 2023 annual summit of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA) to be held at Berlin, Germany, on September 14.

In the invitation sent by vice-president (global innovation policy) of ITIF Stephen Ezell, the Minister is requested to address the topics both of Telangana’s success in attracting foreign and domestic investment, especially in advanced technology sectors, and the State’s deployment of digital technologies to address social and economic challenges.

The GTIPA represents a global collection of about 50 independent think tanks who share a common vision that trade, globalisation and innovation – supported by the important and proactive role of governments – could produce tremendous benefits for the world’s citizens.

The invitation further stated that the objective of the summit is to facilitate serious discussion in exploration of creative solutions to the difficult economic, trade, and innovation challenges faced by the international community. The 2023 annual summit of GTIPA would feature panels addressing issues such as regional innovation competitiveness, policies to accelerate life-sciences innovation, digital technologies facilitating decarbonisation and achieving resiliency in the global trading system.

The summit brings together representatives from alliance think tanks, leading subject matter experts on trade, globalisation and innovation policy issues, and invited global leaders from the business, government, academic and policy-making communities.