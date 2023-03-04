KTR inspects progress of steel bridge

March 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has asked GHMC officials to complete the works pertaining to the construction of elevated corridor between Indira Park and VST, within the coming three months.

Mr. Rama Rao asked the officials to coordinate with the Traffic Police for imposition of traffic diversions for this. The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of the works related to the steel bridge, and others, on Saturday.

Stating that there was a demand for the project since the last two decades, Mr. Rama Rao said that a steel bridge is opted instead of the traditional concrete bridge, so that the works are completed at the earliest. He said that the project will give relief from traffic congestion to lakhs of people, and asked the officials to pay heed to public and workers’ safety during construction.

The 2.62 km four-lane bidirectional bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹426 crore, as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), towards signal-free traffic within the ORR limits.

The steel bridge is expected to serve people of Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations, by easing the traffic flow at RTC Crossroads.

Later, the Minister inspected the works pertaining to the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), for widening of the Hussainsagar surplus nala.

Taking stock of the retaining wall under construction on the nala at Ashok Nagar, Mr. Rama Rao said that large amount of funds have been allocated for the nala so that the low lying and inundation prone areas will be protected after completion of the works. He asked the GHMC officials to ensure completion of the works before arrival of monsoons.