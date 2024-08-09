GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR inked pacts with non-existent companies: Congress

Published - August 09, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Countering the BRS charge that MoUs were being signed with ‘bogus’ companies, Telangana Congress asked BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to explain how MoUs were signed with companies that were not even floated during BRS government.

Addressing a press conference, TPCC Media and Communications chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said that the Congress has a list of companies that signed MoUs with the BRS government but were never grounded and also companies that registered with the Central Registrations Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a few days after the MoU was signed.

Releasing the documents of the certificate of registration of companies in question, and newspaper clippings of KTR’s claims at a press conference here, Mr. Ram Mohan Reddy alleged that KTR as Industries Minister entered into an agreement with Bhuvi Biochemicals Private Limited and Dhatri Bio Silicates Private Limited on June 10, 2022.

He said that on June 11, 2022, KTR posted on X thanking Dhatri Bio and Bhuvi Bio. However, in reality, Bhuvi Biochemicals Private Limited was registered only on July 14, 2022, and Dhatri Bio Silicates Private Limited on July 19, 2022, he alleged.

He also alleged that the BRS government allocated 80 and 15 acres to these companies in Korutla and Vemulawada respectively, snatching the same from farmers. The compensation and R&R for land acquisition has not been done till today.

