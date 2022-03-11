KTR inaugurates several developmental works

70,000 2BHK houses to be distributed among urban poor after Assembly session

The stretch from Uppal to Ramanthapur was chock-a-block with traffic owing to Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s visit on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao laid foundation to several development works and launched finished projects in the eastern part of the city on Friday.

Mr. Rama Rao laid foundation for three sewage treatment plants respectively at Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu and Kapra Cheruvu with the combined capacity of 124 million litres per day, being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, with an estimated expenditure of ₹411 crore.

Later, he laid foundation for the flyover near Uppal, being taken up under SRDP with an estimated expenditure of ₹311 crore.

He also inaugurated modern grave yard built with an expenditure of ₹4 crore, a theme park worth ₹2.17 crore, besides laying foundation for SNDP works between Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu to Chinna Cheruvu, with an estimated expenditure of ₹10.34 crore.

Speaking at an event organised in Mallapur, Mr. Rama Rao said the State government is giving importance to welfare and development programmes in the State -- irrespective of caste, religion or politics.

He listed out all the programmes for development of eastern side of the city, and said new pensions will be distributed from April onwards. Infrastructure and development works will be taken up in all government schools as part of ‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme.

Four 1,000-bedded hospitals will be set up in the city, one of which will be established in Uppal, and also IT industries for improvement of employment opportunities for the youth.

Road under bridge at Cherlapally will be inaugurated next month, the Minister said, and urged Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to take up modern graveyard works in Chilkanagar and A.S. Rao Nagar areas.

Of the one lakh double bedroom housing units being constructed in the city, 70,000 will be distributed to the urban poor after the Assembly session, he promised.

Minister Ch.Malla Reddy accompanied Mr. Rama Rao on his tour.