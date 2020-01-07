KTR inaugurates Cyient branch in Warangal

The State government is keen on attracting IT investments in all Tier II cities in Telangana and would support any company that comes forward to set up its units, said IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He inaugurated the state-of-the-art development centre set up by Cyient at the IT Park in Madikonda on the outskirts of Warangal city, along with Tech Mahindra’s unit at the incubation centre here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rama Rao said bringing IT companies to Warangal is just the beginning and he wants to see these companies spread their operations across the State. “There are 16 engineering colleges in and around Warangal. The prestigious National Institute of Technology is also situated here. Today, Warangal is one of the fast growing cities in the State. With cities like New Delhi and Bangalore facing infrastructure problems, the companies are now eyeing Tier II cities to set up their branches. There is enough talent in Warangal and it will soon grow as a satellite city to Hyderabad,” he said.

Work opportunity

Cyient founder and executive chairman B.V. R. Mohan Reddy said: “As a prime mover in Warangal, it is a proud moment for Cyient to inaugurate Warangal’s largest development centre and partner in the growth story of this culturally rich city. The talent pool of Warangal will now have access to work opportunities with large, global customers. The addition of this centre to Cyient’s global operations will help spur the growth of its communication business.”

The new facility can accommodate 600 engineers on a total built-up area of around 60,000 sq. ft. The company is also constructing a second tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers.

Digital solutions

Cyient’s Warangal Development Centre supports telecom customers globally with plan and design and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks. The company works with several of the largest communications service providers in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific region helping them accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, expand fiber-to-the-home coverage and implement digital solutions to enhance customer experience.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Eatala Rajender and Satyavathi Rathod and Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Aruri Ramesh and Ch Dharma Reddy were present.