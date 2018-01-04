KTR inaugurates Ayyappa Society underpass

Seven components in SRDP first phase to be thrown open to public this year

The underpass is expected to facilitate smooth traffic flow to the IT hub from Kukatpally and other residential areas.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao said seven components in the first phase of the ₹23,000-crore Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) will be completed and opened for public use this year itself.

The components include the underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction, flyover at Kukatpally, Chintalkunta underpass, flyover near Kamineni Hospital in L.B. Nagar, and the flyover and underpass at L.B. Nagar.

Works are presently on at 19 locations across the city under SRDP at an expenditure of ₹3,200 crore, Mr. Rama Rao said after inaugurating the underpass near Ayyappa Society junction constructed at a cost of ₹44.3 crore.

Under Mission Hyderabad scheme, various developmental works will be taken up in the city in the next seven years, the Minister said. The foundation stone will soon be laid for the flyover between Uppal and Narapalli planned on a ₹1,000 crore budget. The flyover at Amberpet with ₹270 crore expenses, and steel bridge between Indira Park and VST at ₹426 crore will also be taken up.

Roads under SRDP will be taken up in two phases, and funds for this project as well as double bedrooms will be raised through issue of bonds, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He expressed happiness at Hyderabad being declared as ‘Open Defecation Free’ by Swachh Bharat Mission.

Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, Minister for Transport P. Mahender Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and MLA A. Gandhi were present at the event.

A statement from the GHMC mentioned that SRDP is taken up at an outlay of about ₹23,000 crores to comprehensively solve traffic problems duly providing grade separators/flyovers at 54 junctions, elevated corridor/ skyways of 111 km, corridor development for166 km and road development for 348 km.