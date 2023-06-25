HamberMenu
KTR in New Delhi to save his assets identified in IT raids: alleges Revanth

BJP and BRS share a ‘Fevicol bond’, says TPCC president and calls upon local BJP leaders to join the Congress

June 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy.

File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy claimed that Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao was desperate to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to seek his intervention to dilute the IT raids on the businesses allegedly linked to the family members of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking after admitting leaders and workers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP from the Maheshwaram constituency here on Sunday, he said Mr. Rama Rao had realised that the BRS was bound to lose in the forthcoming Assembly elections and was trying to please the Central government to save their companies. The IT department had unearthed huge illegal assets of Mr. Rama Rao and the companies where his family has interests, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy questioned the Central government as to why there was not even a single case of investigation on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s illegal assets, which are to the tune of more than one lakh crores. “When AAP leaders from Delhi were put in jail in a case related to a couple of hundreds of crores why is the BJP silent on KCR’s assets,” he asked. “The BJP and BRS have a ‘Fevicol bond’ and it will not break,” he alleged.

The Congress leader advised the BJP leaders to realise the strong bond between the BJP and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and invited them to join the Congress that was bound to come back to power riding on the failures of the KCR government and also the positive work done by the previous governments. “No one will listen to you in New Delhi and it’s better you realise that fast,” he said referring to BJP leaders waiting for an assurance from the BJP high command about its ‘soft’ approach towards the BRS.

