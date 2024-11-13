 />
KTR in Delhi to strike a deal with BJP to escape Formula-E probe: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister points to BRS call to Maharashtra voters not to vote for Congress

Published - November 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao visited New Delhi to strike an understanding with the BJP leadership to avoid action into the ‘irregularities’ in the Formula-E races in Hyderabad.

“What else did he do by visiting the national capital? Mr. Rama Rao reached an agreement with BJP leaders as can be seen from the fact that he is asking people not to vote for the Congress in Maharashtra elections,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti and made forays into Maharashtra earlier.

“The party is not contesting the upcoming elections there and instead asking people not to vote for the Congress. Other than encouraging people to vote for BJP, what does Mr. Rama Rao’s statement indicate?”, he asked.

The Deputy CM was responding to queries on the file seeking an investigation into the Formula-E race pending with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The government has confidence in the institution of the Governor and was waiting for him to clear the file moved by the ACB. “We will proceed in accordance with the provisions available in law,” he said while answering questions on the government’s course of action if the file gets delayed further.

Amrut tenders

Responding to Mr. Rama Rao’s charges on irregularities in Amrut tenders, he said the tenders with high prices were floated during the BRS regime and asserted that the Congress Government had in fact brought down the prices easing the burden.

He also responded to charges made by BJP leaders on the Lagacharla incident claiming that BJP should clarify its stand on the attack on public servants by vested interests. “They (the BJP leaders) should explain their stand on the attacks rather than shedding crocodile tears for farmers,” he said.

