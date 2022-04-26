KTR holds teleconference with party leaders

Activists asked to celebrate Foundation Day today

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao called upon the party workers and leaders to celebrate the party 21 st ‘Foundation Day’ on April 27 in their respective areas and involve the public.

Mr. Rama Rao held a teleconference on Tuesday with party leaders and instructed them to hold the celebrations like a festival.

“Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would address the plenary and give us a direction. Party flag must fly high in every village at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Village committee, sapranch, MPTC, Rytu Bandhu Committee members and other public representatives should take part in the programme. Similarly, it should be in Bastis and wards. Complete arrangements by this evening,” Mr. Rama Rao instructed party workers.

Informing that plenary would have limited entry and only those with invite would be allowed inside, Mr. Rama Rao asked the invitees to be at Hitex by 9 a.m. and complete the registration process. Stating that resolutions copies would be handed over to those attending the meeting, the TRS working president said they would provide answers for many questions being raised by opposition parties and party leaders must take up a discussion about these resolutions among the public.