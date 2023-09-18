KTR hits out at PM Modi for his comments on Telangana in Parliament

September 18, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in the Parliament on Monday (September 18) on the separation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao said Mr. Modi was hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao said this was not the first time that such remarks were coming from the Prime Minister and it only shows his utter disregard for historical facts.

Mr. Modi in the Parliament on Monday said neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh celebrated the division indicating that both States were not happy with the way the State was divided.

In his post, Mr. KTR said “I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s comments regarding the formation of Telangana. This is not the first instance where the Prime Minister has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Surprised at the comments that Telangana did not celebrate, Mr. KTR wrote: “To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. In his attempts to criticize the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana. It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them.”

The Minister reminded that “the people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realized on June 2nd, 2014. The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana.”

